UN High Commissioner appeals India to ease lockdowns in Kashmir

GENEVA: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has expressed serious concerns over the prevailing human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Michelle Bachelet said she is deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by Indian government on the human rights of Kashmiris, including restrictions on internet communications, peaceful assembly and the detention of local political leaders and activities, Radio Pakistan reported.

The UN High Commissioner said that she has appealed India to ease the current lockdowns or curfews, ensure people’s access to basic services and that all due process rights are respected for those who have been detained.

She stressed it is important the people of Kashmir are consulted and engaged in any decision-making processes that have an impact on their future.

On the National Register of Citizens verification process in the Northeast Indian State of Assam, she said it has caused great uncertainty and anxiety with some 1.9 million people excluded from the final list published on 31 August.

She asked the Indian government to ensure due process during the appeals process, prevent deportation or detention, and ensure people are protected from statelessness.

