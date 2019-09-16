Interior minister urges UN to stop human rights violations in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concerns over grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday urged the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of the United Nations in Islamabad, Ijaz Ahmad said that dispensation of justice was essential to ensure peace and security at the international level.

He demanded of the UN to provide justice to people in Kashmir and expressed the hope that the UN will not disappoint the international community in this regard.

Read More: Curfew continues on 43rd consecutive day in occupied Kashmir

Earlier in the day, the curfew and communication blackout continued across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 43rd consecutive day.

The valley was under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops had kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service had reported.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport was off the roads across the Kashmir valley.

Comments

comments