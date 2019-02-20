UN urges India, Pakistan to immediately de-escalate tensions

NEW YORK: Showing his concerns over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called both the countries to take immediate steps to defuse the situation.

“The Secretary General has also offered to help broker a solution if both sides agree to UN mediation,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The spokesman further said we are deeply concerned at the growing tension between the two countries.

Guterres stressed the importance of both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalation.

Moreover, Pakistan’s permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi called on the UN Secretary General at the United Nations and briefed him about latest developments and the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Read More: FM Qureshi apprises UN of India’s warmongering threats against Pakistan

She asked Antonio Guterres to play a role in helping to deescalate tensions.

The Indian allegations, following the Pulwama attack on February 14 in the Occupied Kashmir that killed 40 security personnel, have increased tension between both the sides.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his policy statement, yesterday, had assured to investigate the perpetrators of Pulwama attack if India shares “actionable intelligence with Pakistan.”

“I have been hearing and seeing on Indian media that their politicians are calling for revenge from Pakistan. If India attacks, then Pakistan will not think but retaliate,” he cautioned.

Comments

comments