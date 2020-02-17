UN chief lauds Pakistan’s anti-terror efforts  

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the unprecedented sacrifices of Pakistan Army and the nation in war against terrorism, the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that Security situation significantly improved in the country, ARY News reported.

Inaugurating a pictorial exhibition pertaining to Pakistan’s efforts for restoration of peace and its services for world’s peace, Antonio Guterres said that Pakistan is playing vital role for setting up UN peace missions on modern lines.

He said that people of Pakistan extended generosity to the Afghan refugees for forty years. The UN chief said that Pakistan has contributed more than 150,000 personnel to 41 peacekeeping missions in 23 countries and paid rich tribute to those 157 Pakistani military, police, and civilian personnel who laid down their lives for a noble cause under the UN’s flag.

Later, he also wrote his comments in the guest book.

Earlier in the day, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said despite inner problems Pakistan extended its support to Afghan refugees.

“Afghan refugees are being hosted by Pakistan from past four decades with open heart” Antonio Guterres had said while expressing his views in the International Conference on Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

Starting his address with ‘Aslam Alekum’ the UN chief had said Pakistan kept its doors opened for Afghan refugees despite difficult times and added that Pakistan is world’s second biggest Afghan refugees host country.

