Pakistan for realistic mandates on UN peacekeeping operations

Pakistan has underscored the need for realistic mandates for U.N. peacekeeping operations, with adequate resources, to face challenges in the world’s troubled regions.

First Secretary at Pakistan’s Mission to the UN, Rajeel Mohsin said this in a meeting held to review action to improve peacekeeping performance at all levels, both at Headquarters in New York and in the field.

He said rather than focusing just on cutting costs and troop numbers, operations must dictate logistics, and not the other way around.

On his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he welcomes opportunities to review effectiveness of world body’s peacekeeping.

Pakistan is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping, with over five thousand troops serving in missions in hotspots around the world.

During a briefing at the Foreign Office of Pakistan yesterday, the spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal revealed that the Prime Minister, Imran Khan was scheduled to depart to Geneva on 17 December.

The Prime Minister, Imran Khan is set to participate in a conference being held on December 17-18 pertaining to the rights and woes of refugees.

