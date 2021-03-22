UN honours PIA crew whose photos of soothing baby on flight went viral

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew, Touheed Daudpota, who was spotted soothing a baby on-flight has been honoured by a United Nations (UN) body, ARY NEWS reported.

The achievement was shared from the official Twitter account of the PIA.

Mr. Touheed Daudpota, crew of #PIA, whose photos of soothing a baby went viral, was declared by @unwomen_pak the #HeforShe champion for displaying empathy, gender sensitivity, respect & care to a women pax, upholding long traditions of ‘#GreatPeopletoFlyWith‘ #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/Gr76ZeRIeL — PIA (@Official_PIA) March 22, 2021



It said that Touheed Daudpota was declared the ‘He for She’ champion by the UN Women Pakistan, an entity for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

He was honoured for displaying empathy, gender sensitivity, respect and care to a woman passenger, the PIA said while terming the act as upholding long traditions of the national flag carrier.

It is pertinent to mention here that a senior flight attendant on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was hailed on social media after his pictures of helping a mother soothe her crying baby during a flight went viral.

Touheed, the cabin crew manager on board, carried the baby in his arms and walked up and down the aisle to help the baby fall asleep.

This gesture of the PIA cabin crew surprised many people as the national flag carrier’s flight was moving towards Karachi from Islamabad.

Speaking during ARY News morning program Bakhabar Savera, the PIA flight attendant said that he was not aware that someone taking his photo while he was helping a mother soothe her crying baby during a flight.

“Even I was not aware that my photo of calming an agitated baby gone viral on social media,” he said in an ARY News program, adding that he cannot see any baby crying.

“This is not the first time that I helped a mother soothe her crying baby. As a cabin crew this is my duty to take care of passengers,” said the PIA steward.

