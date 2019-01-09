UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, has been tasked with organising a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child during its 74th session, which begins in September, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The announcement was made at a briefing in New York by a spokesperson of the president of the 193-member Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador.

Spokesperson Monica Grayley said that UNGA President Espinosa has appointed Ambassador Lodhi and Bulgarian Ambassador Georgi Velikov Panayotov as co-facilitators to “help with consultations with member states on the organizational and procedural arrangements” for the high-level plenary meeting.She said the two diplomats will also “finalize the modalities resolution” for the meeting through an open and transparent consultative process.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) is a human rights treaty which sets out the civil, political, economic, social, health and cultural rights of children.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Dec 28 had instructed the Foreign Office and envoys stationed abroad to carry out efforts for improving the image of Pakistan.

Referring to Maleeha Lodhi, PM Khan had said “Please be in touch with Board of Investment to see what we can export. We don’t have trade with Africa, an emerging economy, and Latin America. Go there and develop a report.”

