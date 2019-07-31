UN Resident Coordinator lauds govt’s initiatives for people’s well being

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Resident Coordinator appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and the steps taken by his government in addressing the issues which remained neglected in the past.

The discussion was held at the Prime Minister House on Wednesday where UN Resident Coordinator Neil Buhne called on PM Khan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Buhne especially commended the efforts of the government in tackling the issue of stunted growth, improving health care and the initiative of 10 billion Tree Tsunami and Ehsaas Program.

Prime Minister Khan told the UN coordinator that the government is focusing on addressing the issue of malnutrition and adulteration.

He appreciated the technical assistance being provided by the UN agencies for his government’s programs.

On the issue of population growth, the PM noted that the problem was connected with primary health care and primary education. Therefore, the government is giving priority to these areas.

The PM said the development of merged tribal areas is another key priority of the present government. He said “we have allocated highest ever funds for the uplift of the merged areas.”

The efforts to eliminate polio from the country also came under the discussion.

