UN chief appeals India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue through talks

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary General (UNSC) Antonio Guterres has again urged India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogues.

Briefing newsmen in New York, spokesman of the UNSC Stephane Dujarric said that the secretary general had repeatedly met with Pakistani and Indian officials in recent weeks in a bid to calm tension between the nuclear-armed powers, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, “The UN Secretary General remains very concerned about any potential escalation between India and Pakistan over the situation.”

Antonio Guterres appealed to both India and Pakistan to deal with the issue through dialogue and added that the situation in Occupied Kashmir can only be solved with the full respect of human rights.

Earlier on August 29, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had again appealed to Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and take steps to defuse tension arising from the New Dehli’s annexation of occupied Kashmir.

A spokesman of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, had said this while talking to reporters at the regular briefing in New York

He said the Secretary-General and his whole team have been following the political situation and the reports of restrictions and detentions on the Indian side of the Line of Control.

