UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Pakistan on Feb 15

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary General António Guterres will arrive for Pakistan visit on February 15, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A 14-member delegation will also accompanied with the UN Secretary General António Guterres, official sources said.

The world body’s top official will hold meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other distinguished Pakistani citizens during his stay in the country.

UN Secretary General will visit the offices of the United Nations’ mission in Pakistan.

The analysts have termed the UN Secretary General’s visit very important in view of the situation in the region.

It is to be mentioned here that Secretary General Guterres has expressed his concern repeatedly over the situation in the occupied Kashmir territory, once saying that eight million people have been incarcerated and deprived of basic necessities.

He had also advised a meaningful dialogue between Pakistan and India for solution of Kashmir problem.

He had said that the United Nations doesn’t change its stance over the situation in Kashmir.

