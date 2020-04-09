UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday reiterated his call for global ceasefire including at Line of Control (LoC) amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman to UN Secretary-General, during his regular press briefing in New York said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ recent appeal for a ceasefire in world’s conflict zones also applies to the Line of Control in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said there is no region in the world, in which the Secretary-General’s call for global ceasefire does not apply.

“That is clear. It is global and it means global,” he added.

In an appeal issued on March 23, the UN chief urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19: the common enemy that is now threatening all of humankind

It must be noted that India repeatedly violating the ceasefire causing casualties and damages on the Pakistani side.

According to Foreign Office Pakistan, this year India has committed 287 ceasefire violations to date.

