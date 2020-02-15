UN Secretary General to arrive Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary General António Guterres will arrive Pakistan on Sunday (tomorrow) to address a conference on Afghan refugees’ in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

A delegation of officials will also accompanied with the UN Secretary General. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will also attend the moot.

Secretary General António Guterres is scheduled to hold meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit of Pakistan.

A two-day international conference will mark the 40 years long presence of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The conference, being held in collaboration with the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The delegations from Afghanistan and Iran will also attend the Afghan refugees conference.

UN Secretary General will also visit Lahore and Gurdwara Kartarpur on Feb 18.

UN chief will administer anti-polio vaccine to children at a school and will meet inter-faith leaders in Lahore.

António Guterres will visit historic Badshahi Masjid and Shahi Qila in Lahore and the Centre for Peace and Stability at NUST.

Moreover, the UN chief will inaugurate an exhibition on his Pakistan visit at the United Nations Peace Mission.

He will also visit the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan during his stay in Pakistan.

