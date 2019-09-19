UN Secretary General calls for respecting human rights in IoK

NEW YORK: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday underscored the need for respecting human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The valley is under continued military siege on 46th consecutive day from August 5, when the Modi government revoked article 370 to end valley’s special status.

Responding to a question during a press conference marking the start of the General Assembly’s 74th session, Guterres said the situation in occupied Kashmir is worsening with every passing day.

He urged Pakistan and India for the peaceful settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute. The UN chief said that the stance of the United Nations remains unchanged on the disputed territory.

Reiterating his resolve, Guterres said he is ready to play his role for the solution of decade long conflict between both the countries if they want.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed in the Indian occupied Kashmir, while public transport is off the roads across the valley.

Communication services like mobile, internet and TV channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

