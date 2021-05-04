Unable to buy Eid clothes, man throws 4 children into canal

FAISALABAD: Depressed over poverty, a man killed his four children by throwing them into a water stream in Faisalabad, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the city’s Bandala area within the remits of the Khurrianwala police station.

The police said the man has been taken into custody on a complaint of his wife. He admitted to having thrown his four children, including three daughters and a son into the Bhakhi canal, following which a search has been launched to fish out their bodies.

The police said the man took the extreme step due to poverty as he lacked resources to buy his children new clothes for upcoming Eidul Fitr.

Four days back, he took his children out on the pretext of Eid shopping and threw them into the canal.

Last year in December, a man had thrown his four young children and wife into a canal in Pattoki. The enraged father threw his four children and wife into the canal over some domestic dispute.

