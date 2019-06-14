Unannounced load shedding adds to Karachiites’ woes

KARACHI: Unannounced load-shedding continued tormenting people in different parts of the metropolis all night amid the hot summer, ARY News reported on Friday.

The areas that face unannounced power outages not only during the day but also at night include Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Mosa Colony, Mehmoodabad, Azam Basti, Malir, Federal B Area, Baldia, Gadap, Ahsanabad, and Kathore Super Highway.

Hours-long unannounced power cuts in addition to announced load shedding has hit the masses hard, depriving them of water and disturbing those going to office.

A spokesperson for the city’s sole power distributor, K-Electric, in a statement said Karachi’s power demand rapidly increased due to the extremely hot weather and added the power utility was trying to fulfill the electricity demand.

He said that low gas pressure affected the production process at few power plants and added that partially load management was being carried out in some areas of the city.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the city will remain in the grip of hot weather with temperature likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius during the day.

It said mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in southeast Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions).

Comments

comments