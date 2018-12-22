Unbiased rule of law to be ensured, says information minister

JHELUM: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said implementation of the rule of law will be ensured without any discrimination.

Addressing a ceremony of Jhelum Bar in Jhelum on Saturday, he said that good things were emerging in the politics of Pakistan under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The information minister said role of lawyers was of vital importance for the betterment of society. He said the government was also bringing judicial reforms.

Fawad Chaudhry said every possible facility will be provided to the legal fraternity and Bar Councils.

Last month in a statement, Fawad Hussain said the country needed a strong and independent judiciary as an institution. He said the rule of law was imperative for a successful democratic system.

The information minister said the government believed in strengthening of institutions. He urged the superior judiciary and the Law Commission to evaluate ideas to improve judicial system in Pakistan.

Fawad stressed the need to revamp lower judiciary such as the civil and the district courts.

