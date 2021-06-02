Uncle, nephew turn out to be rapists, killers of 13-year-old boy in Abbottabad

ABBOTABAD: Police on Wednesday claim to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of a 13-year-old boy as his own uncle and nephew turned out to be the rapists and killers of him in Abbottabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the body of a 13-year-old boy, who had been kidnapped and allegedly rapped before being murdered, was found in Merah Mandro area of Abbottabad few days back.

Police registered an FIR on the complaint of the deceased’s father and launched investigations into the rape and murder case.

Later, the police arrested the deceased uncle and his son on suspicion, who during initial interrogation confessed to have murdered the 13-year-old boy after subjecting him to rape.

Read More: Man kills four-year-old nephew after brawl with brother in Chiniot

Last year on December 5, in a shocking incident, a man had axed his four-year-old nephew to death following a verbal brawl with his brother over a minor issue in Chiniot.

According to the details, Ansar had lost his temper during a verbal brawl with his brother over a petty issue and allegedly attacked his minor nephew with an ax. Resultantly, the minor boy had succumbed to his injuries on the spot while his father suffered serious injuries.

Comments

comments