FAISALABAD: Underage housemaid who came forward with rape allegations against an MPA says her father has been kidnapped, ARY News reported on Monday.

The victim claims that her father was kidnapped after a formal case for registered against the accused after the incident came to light.

Sister of the victim in a statement said that Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Tahir Jamil had committed rape with her underage sister on multiple occasions.

She also went on to claim that her father and brother in law had been missing for the past three days.

Allegations of multiple rapes were hurled against a member of Punjab’s provincial assembly, where a 14-year girl was reportedly abused.

Read More: Farishta’s murderer arrested, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

The underage housemaid has filed an appeal in the district sessions court pertaining to multiple rape charges on Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Tahir Jamil

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Tahir Jamil has been accused by 14-year-old housemaid for raping her multiple times over the tenure of her employment.

The victim’s brother in law filed a writ to the session’s court judge over the matter.

Batala Colony, area of Faisalabad’s local police had refused to help the bereaved family.

The writ has alleged MPA Tahir along with his two sons, Saad, and Rafaqat in the appeal and requested inquiry on the matter.

Comments

comments