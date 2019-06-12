UNDP to cooperate in effective implementation of ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar here on Wednesday called on United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative in Pakistan Ignacio Artaza.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, both the leaders discussed strategic partnership in technical and financial assistance for the implementation of various initiatives of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Dar briefed Mr. Ignacio Artaza on various initiatives of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

It was decided in the meeting that UNDP would convene a donors conference of all potential international donors to get them engaged in the implementation of all these initiatives.

UNDP would also convince them to make tangible commitments to help the government in maximizing impact of these interventions through technical and financial support, reads the statement.

Usman Dar thanked Mr. Ignacio Artaza for his commitment to cooperate with the Prime Minister’s Office for effective implementation of ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’

Earlier on May 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given approval to the Rs100 billion worth ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ after holding an important meeting with his special assistant on youth affairs Usman Dar.

Economic empowerment, internships and green youth movement were also included in the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ while skilled youth would be given loans through start-up program.

