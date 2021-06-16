KARACHI: Police on Wednesday termed a robbery act at a house in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city as mysterious saying that the family that called police for help was not present inside when commandos barged into the residence, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, robbers were spotted in a video barging into a residence in the broad daylight in the Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood. They came in a four-wheeler and a motorcycle and remained inside the house for some time.

The footage showed them leaving the house while waving hands and later locking it from outside.

SSP West Suhai Aziz said that as soon as the police were informed regarding the robbery, police teams including the rapid response force led by four SHOs of the surrounding areas, and 20 commandos along with APCs reached the spot.

“We cordoned off the house as family members continuously remained in touch with police detailing that they have been locked inside a room by the suspects,” she shared adding that however when they entered the home, no one was present there.

The robbers did not loot anything during the bid despite the presence of valuables in the house and told the household members that they wanted to commit the act owing to their unemployment.

Suhai Aziz further shared that the CCTV footage showed that there were six suspects, contrary to the family’s claim of 10 robbers present in the house.

“This is a suspicious matter and further probe is being carried out to ascertain the facts,” she said.

