‘Unfazed’ Zardari says he is ready to even face up to 50 cases

BADIN: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said he was ready to brave even 50 cases at a time, insisting he would face up to all the charges leveled against him without being hesitant, ARY News reported.

‘Why do you do the job that you don’t have any command on…I’ve never played cricket because I didn’t know about it,” he said while lambasting the government during his address in Badin.

He recalled that when the PPP government came to power. “I directed then minister Syed Naveed Qamar to run the affairs in a way that we don’t need to seek any foreign assistance.” “My teacher was Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and I’ve learnt a lot from her”, he stated.

He said he was ready to even face 50 cases at a time. “I’ve been all through this in the past as well.”

Taking exception to the PTI government, Zardari said when Imran Khan came to power the country’s reserves were 90 billion dollars, and now they have now slashed down to 40 billion dollar.

He questioned: “How could you bring about a change in five years…in fact, a mango garden doesn’t get ready during this period.”

Zardari said non-political players to think about where the country was heading at the moment.

“The popularity of the PPP can be gauged from the fact that I won elections in the past from prison. It happened once again when Sharjeel Memon emerged triumphant while being in custody”, asserted Zardari.

He stressed that people serving non-political roles must think about the country’s future.

