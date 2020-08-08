UNGA president-elect to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday, ARY News reported.

During his visit, UNGA president-elect will hold important meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreing Minister Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other high officials.

Taking to social networking website, twitter, Volkan Bozkir said that as the president-elect of the 75th Session of the UNGA, per usual practice, he continue to visit a number of countries upon their invitations.

1) As the President-Elect of the 75th Session of the UNGA, per usual practice, I continue to visit a number of countries upon their invitations. Within this scope, I will fly to Islamabad tomorrow, to pay my earlier postponed visit to Pakistan.🇺🇳🇹🇷🇵🇰 — Volkan BOZKIR (@volkan_bozkir) August 8, 2020

“Within this scope, I will fly to Islamabad tomorrow, to pay my earlier postponed visit to Pakistan, he added.”

He maintained that during his meetings with PM Imran and FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, they exchange views on issues and priorities of the 75th Session of UNGA agenda.

2) In Islamabad, with Prime Minister, HE Imran Khan and Foreign Minister, HE Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, we will exchange views on issues & priorities of the 75th Session of United Nations General Assembly agenda.🇺🇳🇹🇷🇵🇰 — Volkan BOZKIR (@volkan_bozkir) August 8, 2020

Earlier on July 26, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President-elect Volkan Bozkir had postponed his upcoming visit to Pakistan due to “technical flight problems”.

In his tweet, Bozkir had said, “We had to postpone my visit to Pakistan, originally scheduled for 26-27 July, upon invitation by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi, due to some technical flight problem.”

