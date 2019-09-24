PM Imran Khan meets Ethiopian President on UNGA sidelines

NEW YORK: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan met the President of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Mrs. Sahle-Work Zewde on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) sessions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Both dignitaries discussed various measures to further enhance the bilateral relations among the countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral relations and regional development came under discussion.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen good neighborly relations with Iran and build mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas.

The Prime Minister thanked the Iranian leadership especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights

The Prime Minister also discussed the current situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir created by India ‘s unilateral and illegal actions that pose a grave risk to regional peace and security.

