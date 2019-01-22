UNGA president calls on COAS, lauds Pak Army’s contributions

RAWALPINDI: United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces on Tuesday lauded the contributions made by the Pakistan Army for maintaining peace, stability and rehabilitation in conflict zones , said the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), she called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad at the general headquarters and discussed mutual interests including regional security.

“UN values Pakistan’s role in the war against terror and efforts to resolve the regional issues,” she said.

The army chief thanked the visiting dignitary for her acknowledgment and contributions as part of UN.

On Kan 21, Espinosa paid rich tribute to sacrifices rendered by Pakistani peacekeepers for global peace and security during her visit to Center for International peace and stability (CIPS).

“Pakistani troops have saved many lives under the UN umbrella,” she said.

According to ISPR, the delegation paid tribute to 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of humanity and restoring peace and stability in different regions.

The army’s media wing’s added that CIPS was established in 2013 to provide peacekeeping training to domestic and international peacekeepers and was inaugurated by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon. “Pursuing a long history with UN Peacekeeping since 1960’s Pakistan has been wholeheartedly supporting UN in Peacekeeping in more than 44 missions.”

Earlier, on her arrival, she was welcomed by National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Rector Lieutenant General (retd) Naveed Zaman. Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent representative to the UN, Dr Maleeha Lodhi was also present during the visit.

