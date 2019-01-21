RAWALPINDI: United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Maria Fernanda Espinosa paid rich tribute to sacrifices rendered by Pakistani peacekeepers for global peace and security during her visit to Center for International peace and stability (CIPS) on Monday, said the military’s media wing.

“Pakistani troops have saved many lives under the UN umbrella,” she said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the delegation paid tribute to 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of humanity and restoring peace and stability in different regions.

The army’s media wing’s added that CIPS was established in 2013 to provide peacekeeping training to domestic and international peacekeepers and was inaugurated by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon. “Pursuing a long history with UN Peacekeeping since 1960’s Pakistan has been wholeheartedly supporting UN in Peacekeeping in more than 44 missions.”

Earlier, on her arrival, she was welcomed by National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Rector Lieutenant General (retd) Naveed Zaman. Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent representative to the UN, Dr Maleeha Lodhi was also present during the visit.

Comments

comments