UNGA’s president calls on President Alvi; Kashmir dispute comes under discussion

ISLAMABAD: President of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces who called on President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, Dr. Alvi drew the attention of the UNGA’s president to the barbarism of Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir.

Expressing hopes, Dr Arif Alvi said, under the leadership of Graces, UN will further strengthen and will make considerable headway in conflict prevention and resolution, and in addressing major outstanding issues on its agenda including Jammu & Kashmir.

Further, Alvi assured Garces of Pakistan’s continued struggle to have its national agenda aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. “Pakistan will always play an active role to support the United Nations and its charter,” he added.

President Alvi further highlighted that Pakistan is proud to have contributed substantially to global peace through our robust participation in UN Peacekeeping Missions.

While discussing the UN Security Council Reform, Dr. Alvi stressed “Pakistan wants this reform process to proceed on the basis of consensus which should be reflective of the aspiration of all member states.”

A day earlier, speaking at a joint press conference along with the UNGA president at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, the foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he discussed various issues, including human rights abuses in Indian held Kashmir with her.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country and wants to live peacefully with neighbours. It wants better ties with neighbouring countries,” he added. “India had been breaching the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) with consistency.”

