UNICEF chief warns against propaganda on vaccination

GENEVA: The head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has issued a warning against misinformation regarding vaccines and vaccination programmes, ARY News reported.

Calling on the international community to work together to combat propaganda against vaccines and vaccine programs, UNICEF chief Henrietta H. Fore said: “Misinformation about vaccines is as dangerous as a disease.”

UNICEF Executive Director said this during a discussion on vaccine misinformation and growing distrust.

Five more polio cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication on June 28 confirmed that five new cases of poliovirus surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta said in a statement that two of these cases were detected in Bannu, two in Torghar and one in North Waziristan.

He said, “A fake drama is being created against polio vaccine in Peshawar.” The focal person advised parents to avoid propaganda against the polio vaccine and urged them to vaccinate their children to protect them from poliovirus.

Atta urged polio workers and provincial health officials to pay special focus on far-flung areas of the province and utilize all resources to eradicate polio.

