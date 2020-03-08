Unidentified assailants kill four of a family in Lahore

LAHORE: Four members of a family were shot dead inside their home by unidentified armed men in Lahore on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, two armed men, riding on a motorcycle, entered in a house in Green Town area of Lahore and gunned down all the four family members.

The assailants managed to escape unhurt from the scene after the attack.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Ishaq, Abuzar, Atiqa and Husna.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the killings.

Earlier on January 31, five people had been gunned down on Friday over an old enmity in Sheikhupura’s area of Safdarabad.

According to the local police, unidentified armed men, who were riding motorbike had opened indiscriminate firing over a vehicle near Sethwala, resulting in the death of five people.

The deceased were on their way for a court appearance, when they were attacked. It may be noted that the clash had claimed 12 lives so far, and few days earlier, two members of a family had been shot dead over the dispute. The deceased had been identified as Akram, Shahid, Shakkoor, Shahnawaz and Khurram.

