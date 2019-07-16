Unidentified men booked for murder of NED professor’s wife

KARACHI: Police have registered an FIR against unidentified suspects for the murder of a NED University of Engineering and Technology professor’s wife.

Shazia Ali Khan was gunned down while resisting a robbery attempt at Maskan Chowrangi in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on July 15.

An FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code against unknown suspects.

Khan, 45, the wife of professor Dr Raza Ali Khan, was returning home after purchasing grocery items from a market in the area when she was attacked by armed men near Maskan Chowrangi.

She died from a single bullet wound on her face. Her body was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities.

Comments

comments