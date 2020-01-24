Web Analytics
Punjab Medical College issues notification enforcing uniforms for students

FAISALABAD: In an overhaul of the apparel adorned by the students at Punjab Medical University, the campus authorities issued a notification to enforce a dress code, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the notification, the students enrolled at the varsity will henceforth be bound to wear a uniform. The orders are for both male and female students.

Read More: SHC hears petition against Dow University’s admission policy

The males in the university are directed to wear a white sleeved button-down shirt and an accompanying silver/grey dress pant, or they are given an allowance to wear a white Shalwar Kameez to the educational institute.

The females have been asked to wear a white Shalwar Kameez with a complimentary maroon Dupatta.

Read More: Balochistan varsity makes uniforms a compulsion post video scandal row

Students have also been asked to wear only black coloured shoes to the campus.

Jeans, Joggers, T-shirts and skirts have strictly been banned, the notification by the educational institute reads.

