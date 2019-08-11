Uninterrupted rain creates havoc in Karachi

KARACHI: The uninterrupted torrential rain which started on Saturday morning has created a critical situation in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the MET office, the most rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 150.6mm, followed by in Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 149mm. At the airport, 126mm rainfall was recorded, while 117.5mm rainfall was recorded in Landhi.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, a strong monsoon system is present in Sindh.

“Karachi to receive strong rain again today around 11am”, he continued.

Rainwater had flooded roads at Korangi, Malir, Shara-e-Faisal, Gulshan Iqbal, Baldia, Orangi and North Karachi causing hurdles to free flow of the vehicular traffic at roads.

The rainwater had also drowned several roads and streets in the low-lying areas of the city. Knee-deep water can be witnessed at Natha Khan and Korangi road.

Read more: Sindh govt releases Rs7 million funds for rain emergency measures

Several vehicles were trapped in the accumulated rainwater. Two passenger buses were trapped in the rainwater at Malir Halt. The passengers of the buses were safely rescued from the vehicles.

A tree fell over a passing car at Jahangir Abad Kabari Market in Nazimabad-1 with two persons trapped in the vehicle. Local people were trying to rescue the passengers from the car.

Comments

comments