WATCH: Noor Jehan paid tribute in unique way
Is it the most unique way to pay tribute to the Queen of Melody Noor Jehan? The social media thinks so!
Noor Jehan renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of all time in Pakistan is paid a tribute by a makeup artist and stylist in a very special way.
The makeup man, Shoaib Khan, who is famous for transforming himself into fascinating characters, has choose to alter himself like Noor Jehan.
Asked as to why he choose to transform himself rather than using any model, the stylist said that he was doing it for some time and had saved transformation in his mobile.
“I was unable to share it with people citing they might be judgmental but finally decided against it and posted it on my Instagram feed,” he said.
Growing up in the era of PTV one could not help but be mesmerised not only just by the most melodious voice you will ever hear but a true comprehension of beauty of Maleeka-e-tarannum *Madam Noor Jehan* I still remember watching her on TV and feeling star struck in an instant. This is my attempt to send a tribute to this everlasting symbol of beauty , I hope you all like it #shoaibkhan #shoiabkhanmua #mua #noorjahan #melody #queen #makeuplover #transformationalmakeup #artistsoninstagram #artists #makeuaddict #makeupjunkie #pakistaniartist #pakistanimakeupartist #makeupartistsworldwide. See story for video photography by @glamstudio.photography
Khan said that although he does not require much time for his normal make-ups but this transformation took him almost an hour. “Since it requires complete match with jewelry, makeup and outfit, therefore it took me an hour,” he told during ARY News programme, Bakhabar Savera with Shafaat Ali and Madiha Naqvi.
Not only that the transformation took a lot of money but also a careful understanding of all the things, he said to a query if the project cost him from the host. “I had long hours of meetings with jewelry makers to ensure proper depiction of Noor Jehan.”
Asked if another transformations were also in the queue, the make up artist informed that he plans to transform himself into three women, whom he considers as one of the most beautiful women he ever witnessed.
Noor Jehan, [PPP leader] Benazir Bhutto and film actress Rani, who performed in Umrao Jan Ada, a Pakistani movie in 1972, Khan said. “The jewelry, dresses and makeups used by other two characters are also in the making.”
Khan further announced plans to transform himself into Hollywood characters.
