KP Police female chosen for United Nations peacekeeping force

PESHAWAR: Female commando of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has been chosen for deployment with the troops serving as the peace force of the United Nations (UN), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The female commando of KP Police named Gul Nisa belongs to the remote region of Tank and will shortly be joining fellow Pakistani’s on UN peacekeeping missions.

She is among 24 women selected out of 80. Gul Nisa was serving under the Elite Commando Force of KP police for the last 5 years.

Earlier on February 1, Members of the first-ever Pakistani Female Engagement Team (FET), which is deployed with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in have been awarded the UN Medal at a ceremony in Adikivu in South Kivu, one of the provinces of the central African country.

The team of 15 female officers, who serve at the ranks of Major and Captain, was stationed there in June last year, according to state-run wire service that quoted the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission press release.

The officers are psychologists, stress counsellors, vocational training officers, gender advisors, doctors, nurses, operations officers, information officers and logistics officers.

