COVID-19: US donates 100 more ventilators to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) government has donated 100 ventilators to support Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson out of 100 donated ventilators, 27 were given to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 26 to Sindh, 23 to Punjab, 13 to Balochistan, Six to AJK and 5 were given to the Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier on July 3, the United States (US) had donated a shipment of 100 “brand-new, state-of-the-art” ventilators to support Pakistan in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones handed over the US-made ventilators to Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal in a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Addressing the USAID ventilators handing over ceremony in Islamabad, NDMA chairman had said government upgrading hospitals across the country to facilitate the COVID-19 patients.

He further said that additional ventilators and beds were installed in the hospitals across the country.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones said the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. “These American-made ventilators will help Pakistani patients in the most acute need of medical care.”

