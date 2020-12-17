ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) Embassy in Islamabad tweeted on Thursday that the country provided $128 million in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020 under the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

“Through efforts like this, the U.S. and Pakistan are working together to redirect critical resources to the #COVID19 pandemic response,” it said.

Earlier in Sept, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the G20 states and the world economic bodies to grant debt relief to developing countries for at least one year as their economies were hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

In his virtual address at the Financing for Development summit at UN headquarters in New York, PM Imran urged the rich countries to set up special fund amounting to $500 billion to mitigate the problems being faced by the developing countries due to the COVID-19.

