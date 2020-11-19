12 Pakistanis make it to global best scientist list compiled by Stanford University

NEW YORK: Stanford University of the United States has named 12 Pakistani teachers in its catalogue recently issued to enlist world’s top two per cent scientists globally, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Out of the 12 science teachers, nine belong from Punjab University while three of them hail from Government College University of Lahore.

It is the first time in the history these many Pakistani scientists have made it in the catalogue which comprises 160,000 scientist names whose contributions have been recorded in many scientific disciplines.

Amongst the enlisted names, Doctor Khalid Mehmood, Doctor Muhammad Sharif, and Doctor Muhammad Akram have been nominated for their lifetime research.

While remaining six of Punjab University: Dr Hafiz Azhar, Dr Zeeshan Yousuf, Dr Mohammad Younis, Dr Saima Arshad, Dr Abdur Rehman, and Dr Noman Raza, have been named in the category for the international examination of one-year research papers.

It may be noted that Dr Mahmood is the only professor in South Asia to have been awarded acclaim in Information and Library Science.

From GCU, Lahore Professor Dr Mjuahid Abbas, Professor Dr Zakaullah and Dr Abdul Sattar Nizamiare the ones to have been selected in Stanford list.

