CHINIOT: Police have arrested two more suspects in a case pertaining to the alleged gang-rape of a female student of Punjab’s Government College (GC) University Faisalabad campus.

According to the police, the young woman was sexually abused by one of her classmates and his three friends on the night of October 23. She was kidnapped from Faisalabad by Shahid before being gang-raped by him and his friends.

Shahid was arrested following registration of an FIR of the incident while his three friends were on the run.

The police today announced to have arrested two of them, Riaz and Tasavur while the fourth is still at large and added efforts are underway to arrest him at the earliest.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and sought a report in this regard from the Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO). He directed the police to ensure all suspects are arrested and the victim gets justice.

