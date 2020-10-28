Universities cry for grants in VC Committee as pupils fail to submit semester fees

ISLAMABAD: Vice-chancellors from universities across Pakistan huddled on Wednesday via video link to chalk out mechanisms for running higher education institutions amid the second wave of novel coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Vice-Chancellors Committee discussed the increasing number of COVID-19 infected students in the campuses and deliberated over options such as disinfecting the premises and restricting students to wear face masks.

A number of universities where COVID-19 cases saw hikes were locked down, the session concurred.

They mooted whether they should go on with universities in line with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), given it was not possible at all to guarantee to adhere to all the SOPs. Among other matters discussed were seeking grants from the government to run institutional expenditure.

The VCs noted that since many students could not submit their due fees, the universities are facing a financial crisis situation. They unanimously approved the resolution presented in the online meeting for seeking official grants from the government.

Separately, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Pakistan is currently experiencing the start of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave.

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad earlier today, the PM aide hinted at imposing new social distancing restrictions following the start of the second coronavirus wave.

“Covid-19 pandemic’s second wave has started in Pakistan and new restrictions could be introduced to control the spread of the virus,” the special assistant said.

He said that Pakistan is witnessing 700 coronavirus cases on daily basis. The SAPM appealed to the masses to strictly follow Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

