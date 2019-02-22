NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has censured India’s attempts to implicate Pakistan in February 14 attack in Pulwama.

The UNSC denounced the attack, however, its statement did not mention the name of Pakistan, despite India’s constant allegations against the South Asian giant, Pakistan.

The development at the international forum served as a blow to India’s efforts to isolate Pakistan

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir, which resulted in over 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019 …,” a press statement issued by the UN body said.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of India and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” the press release added.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed”.

The Pulwama attack

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of India-Ocuupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack resulted in the death of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A local youth named Adil Ahmed Dar was identified as the attacker.

Indian media and politicians have since been blaming Pakistan for the attack without any evidence.

