UNSC meeting on Kashmir is a big blow for India: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan on Friday termed United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) meeting on Kashmir a major defeat for India on diplomatic front, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Farooq Haider said that it was the high time for the members of UNSC to prevent another war in the region. He said that the UNSC held a meeting today to discuss its unfinished agenda after a span of 50 years.

The AJK prime minister hailed Pakistan for its successful diplomacy on Kashmir and said that Islamabad had exposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s real face before the world. He said that the world expressed concerns over grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: UNSC meeting nullifies Indian claim that IoK is its internal matter: Maleeha Lodhi

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi had said that the Security Council’s emergency meeting had nullified Indian claims that Kashmir was their internal matter.

Talking to media along with Chinese envoy to the United Nations, after the UNSC meeting in New York, she had said all the fifteen permanent and non-permanent member countries attended the consultative session.

Comments

comments