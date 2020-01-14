UNSC likely to hold session on Kashmir situation tomorrow

The United Nation Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a meeting for the second time on Wednesday to discuss deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The UNSC meeting will take place in New York to discuss the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for the second time after August.

According to a press release, the UN observers group will brief the participants on the LoC situation. UNSC had adopted a resolution on January 5, 1949, under which the Kashmiris were mandated to decide about their future as per their will.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a bill to remove Article 370, about the special status of Kashmir, from the Indian constitution.

Since the abortion of Article 370, the held valley is facing strict curfew and communication blockade.

Amid continued military siege and lockdown on the 163rd day, on Wednesday, the life in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region was also paralyzed due to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway. The Kashmir valley is cut off from the rest of the world due to the closure of the highway.

Telephone and internet service stands shut and several major news papers are not being published

What is Article 370 and 35A of Indian Constitution?

According to the Constitution of India, Article 370 provides provisions regarding special autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, restricting the Indian state’s legislative powers.

As per Article 35A, a person cannot acquire any immovable proper in Kashmir if he or she is not a permanent resident of the region.

