UNSC should pressurize India to resolve Kashmir issue, AJK PM hopes

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider expressed his hope that the session of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to discuss Kashmir issue will be encouraging for Pakistan.

In a video message released on Thursday, the premier said: “As per my knowledge, no one has opposed the session yet.”

The UNSC meeting on the Kashmir situation is a positive development, he said. “The world has taken notice of the Kashmir issue.”

The world has come to know that the actions of modern Hitler – Modi – are dangerous for the region, Haider added.

“I hope that the Security Council will put pressure on India for the resolution of the issue, and will fulfill its promise made with Kashmiris.”

UNSC will hold an emergency session in New York on Friday (today) to discuss Jammu and Kashmir dispute. According to diplomatic sources, the UN Security Council will discuss the Kashmir dispute under agenda item Pakistan-India question.

Experts deem this development as a big success for Kashmir and Pakistan as this debate is taking place after many decades.

