UNSC session on Kashmir, a major achievement: Chairman Kashmir Committee

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam says the session of United Nations Security Council on the Kashmir issue is the biggest achievement of Pakistan and diplomatic failure of India.

He appreciated the role of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.

Fakhar Imam said recognition of Kashmir as a disputed territory at Security Council session is the acknowledgment of UN resolutions of 1948 and 1949 on Kashmir.

Fakhar Imam said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committing genocide of Kashmiri people following the footprints of Adolf Hitler. He said India has been captured by RSS mentality which murdered Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More: Pakistan urges world to take cognizance of blatant HR violations in IoK: FO

He said Modi’s fascist regime reflects RSS extremist thinking that can endanger the world peace for securing its nefarious designs. He said Narendra Modi is butcher of Gujrat who killed 2500 Muslims and his entry was banned in US and UK.

Fakhar Imam said recent reports of International Human Rights Commission, House of Commons and European Union on violations in Kashmir has exposed India at the world level.

He also appreciated China and Russia’s role on the issue at UNSC session.

He expressed the hope that Kashmir issue will be resolved according to UN resolutions and Pakistan will never allow India to achieve its hegemonic designs.

Complete interview of Fakhar Imam will be broadcast in Nuqta-e-Nazar program of News and Current Affairs channel at seven pm today.

