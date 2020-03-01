Google Maps’ Street View camera has snapped an unusual photo which appears to be a young man floating in the streets in Bangladesh.

The go-to navigational app being used by many people around the world has interestingly captured a strange photo of a floating man.

According to the a Mirror UK report, the photo was posted this week by a Reddit user DowntownX with a caption, ‘Floating Man Found in Bangladesh’.

It shows a young man holding a child, although his legs appear to be missing.

However, some viewers noticed his shadow does show his legs, indicating that his ‘floating’ body is likely the result of a Google Maps glitch.

Meanwhile, another user noticed that his shadow looked rather rude thanks to the awkward posting of the child’s foot.

Google Maps creates the images by stitching together the 360 -degree image sets submitted by users, meaning small errors can easily occur.

One user commented on the photo: “Wow that’s confusing and so well cut together it looks like an incomplete photoshop.”

Another added: “I spent a good 2 minutes trying to find his legs.”

