Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Unusual photo of ‘floating man’ appears on Google’s Street View

Google Maps Street View floating man unusual photo

Google Maps’ Street View camera has snapped an unusual photo which appears to be a young man floating in the streets in Bangladesh.

The go-to navigational app being used by many people around the world has interestingly captured a strange photo of a floating man.

According to the a Mirror UK report, the photo was posted this week by a Reddit user DowntownX with a caption, ‘Floating Man Found in Bangladesh’.

It shows a young man holding a child, although his legs appear to be missing.

Google Maps Street View floating man unusual photo

However, some viewers noticed his shadow does show his legs, indicating that his ‘floating’ body is likely the result of a Google Maps glitch.

Meanwhile, another user noticed that his shadow looked rather rude thanks to the awkward posting of the child’s foot.

Google Maps creates the images by stitching together the 360 -degree image sets submitted by users, meaning small errors can easily occur.

Google Maps Street View floating man unusual photo

One user commented on the photo: “Wow that’s confusing and so well cut together it looks like an incomplete photoshop.”

Another added: “I spent a good 2 minutes trying to find his legs.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

To 11 million Brazilians, the Earth is flat

Pakistan

Deer gives birth to 11 fawns at Safari Park

ScienceTechnology

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics closes mobile device plant after coronavirus…

Offbeat

This country will now provide free public transport


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close