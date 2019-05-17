Upcoming budget will be poor-friendly, says Samsam

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari said on Friday the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government will present a poor-friendly budget for upcoming fiscal year despite economic distress.

The minister in a statement said the incumbent government does not believe in unnecessary projection of its achievements unlike the previous PML-N government.

He said no fault on the government’s part could remain hidden in this age of national and social media. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is working as per a vision, he added.

Bukhari hoped the new local government system would bring a positive change in the province, expressing the resolve to turn Pakistan into a true Islamic state on the model of the state of Madina.

He said there is a heap of problems which will take time to be resolved, adding the government is trying to weed out corruption and other social ills in the country.

Read More: Punjab governor signs local govt bill into law

The federal budget for Financial Year 2019-20 is likely to be announced in the first or second week of June.

There is likelihood that the PTI would present its first formal federal budget in first or second week of June in National Assembly. Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Affairs Dr Hafeez Shaikh will present federal budget in the National Assembly.

Comments

comments