Here’s how you can upgrade your house on a tight budget

Winter is upon us and that coupled with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic means that we are going to be holed up inside our houses a lot more!

Spending our days inside can start feeling dreary really soon, especially with the depressing cold weather, and so there is no better time than now to do some refurbishing and make some subtle renovations to your safe spaces. But, let’s be real, not a lot of us have the kind of budget required to make full-scale changes in our living spaces, especially with a pandemic hitting our finances.

Good news! You might be surprised, but there are some simple ways to spruce up your houses, without putting a dent in your wallets! Here are four ways to upgrade your house on a budget, as compiled from Social Lifestyle Magazine.

Go thrift shopping

Living in Pakistan has its perks; you can find lots of furniture thrift stores at some old locales in major cities, especially if you are in Karachi! You may not think that a thrift store can be of much use while refurbishing your home, but you would be surprised at what all you can find.

You can thrift everything needed to liven up your houses at pop-up bazaars; from antique mirrors and rugs, to picture frames and a myriad of accessories. You can also use these places to dump off some of your old stuff if you’re looking to declutter.

Paint it fresh!

Painting your walls is not as expensive as one might be led to believe. You don’t have to hire a professional painter to do the job for you. All you need is a can of paint, some brushes and get painting. If you need subtle spruce up, you can go over your walls with one coat of the same color and it will instantly lift the mood up!

Opt for reupholstering furniture

Is your chair looking worn out? The sofa set is looking dull? You don’t have to shell out buckets of bucks on a new set! You can opt for changing the upholstery and your chairs and sofas will be back to looking as good as new.

While you will be paying someone to do it for you (or you can add it to your list of miscellaneous skills), it won’t cost you half as much! And it can also mean a completely new look at a piece of beloved old furniture, so it really is a win-win situation.

Get building!

We know, this sounds way too difficult! But, it really isn’t as hard as it may seem. There are tons of DIY tutorials on YouTube and Pinterest to help you make simple household stuff that may otherwise cost a lot. From simple bed frames to garden benches and shelves, there is nothing you can’t make yourself and feel super proud about.

So, get those tools out and get building!

Comments

comments