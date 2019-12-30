Uplift of Balochistan top priority, says PM Imran   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the development of Balochistan is the top priority of his government, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of National Security Workshop’s participant from Balochistan, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will end unemployment and will bring prosperity to Balochistan.

He maintained that Gwadar will become the economic hub of the country and added that the entire Balochistan will benefit from it.

PM Imran said that the government is committed to bring the less developed areas at par with other parts of the country.

He said Balochistan has enormous natural resources and the international companies are showing their interest to explore them as a result of prudent economic policies of the PTI government.

PM Imran assured the delegation that the federal government will extend maximum cooperation to the provincial government in provision of sports facilities to the youth in Balochistan.

Earlier on December 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that socio-economic development of Balochistan was the top priority of his government.

Talking to a parliamentary party delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Balochistan chapter, PM Imran had said that bringing improvement in the lives of people of Balochistan was among the utmost priorities of the incumbent government.

