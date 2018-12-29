Uprooting corruption top priority of PTI govt: Ali Zaidi  

KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday launched a hotline to tackle corruption and said that uprooting corruption is the top most priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a video message, the minister urged the people to report any sort of malpractice or corruption at any level on the hotline or the email address.

Federal Minister @AliHZaidiPTI launches hotline & email,urging people to report any sort of malpractice or corruption at any level He will personally monitor & take action against anyone who is involved in corruption. Whatsapp: 0300-0822234

Email: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/8dyueICBdh — Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Govt of Pakistan (@MaritimeGovPK) December 29, 2018

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi assured that he will personally monitor and take action against anyone who is involved in corruption. He said that complete eradication of corruption from ports is his foremost priority and added that ports play an important role in improving economy of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan, on October 30, had launched a public complaint cell, Pakistan Citizens’ Portal, to hear and address people’s problems.

Speaking at the launch of the portal in the capital, the prime minister said the government is going to become answerable to the people of the country for the first time.

The portal is an app through which denizens can send their complaints to the departments concerned.

