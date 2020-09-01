Urban flood warning issued for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Metrological Department (MET) Office has warned of urban flooding in different parts of federal capital due to the ongoing rainfall, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the authorities have warned capital administration of flood threats in five areas of federal capital due to continuous rainfall.

The heavy rainfall can cause urban flooding in Ghori Town Phase 5, I-8 Sector, I-9 Sector and Soan Garden areas of Islamabad, according to an advisory.

On the other hand, the deputy commissioner Islamabad office has also warned of flooding in areas around Korang River.

The district administration on Monday had also imposed section 144 in adjoining areas of Korang nullah after discharge of water from Rawal Dam.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafaqat said that the ban had been slapped over boating and fishing in Rawal Dam and Korang nullah after an increase in the water level due to heavy downpour.

It may be noted that the reservoir management had decided to open spillways of the Rawal Dam after surge in water level to red mark.

“Around 6000 cusecs of water was discharged from the lake,” according to the administration.

“After opening of the spillways the water level at Soan river will rise and water could overflow from the banks of the stream,” the dam administration said.

Soan River is an important stream of the Pothohar region in North Punjab and drains much of the water of the area.

