Govt to launch urban transport service in Gilgit-Baltistan: chief minister  

Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has said that the government was committed to introduce urban transport service facility in Gilgit.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Gilgit, the chief minister directed urban transport committee to complete consultancy report on the project within two months, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that the urban transport service will provide better travelling facility to women, senior citizens, special persons and general public as well.

Read More: Govt to address grievances of people in Gilgit-Baltistan: Gandapur

Earlier on October 3, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will address the grievances of people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to journalists, Gandapur had maintained that the incumbent government will make Gilgit-Baltistan self-sufficient by promoting tourism in the area.

He had said that Prime Minister Imran was interested in progress of Gilgit Baltistan and added that he would inaugurate various development projects in Skardu.

 

